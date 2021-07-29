Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF accounts for 1.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5,698.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 131,343 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $975,000.

Shares of BLCN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.53. 873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,775. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

