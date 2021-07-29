SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 13,900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SITIY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. SITC International has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41.

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

