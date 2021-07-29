Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Announces Earnings Results

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SIX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.76. 57,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,323. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIX. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

