Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.49

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.49 and last traded at C$16.47, with a volume of 34510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$998.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.52). Analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

