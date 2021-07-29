SkillSoft Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,169 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,524% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

SKIL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 10,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,371. SkillSoft has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKIL. B. Riley began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

