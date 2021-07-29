SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Down to $28.86

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.86, but opened at $23.95. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 9,220 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

