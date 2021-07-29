SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 167,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,521. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

