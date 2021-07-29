SmartCash Market Capitalization Tops $8.72 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $451,511.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,860.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.75 or 0.05847204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.66 or 0.01341304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00351882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00122401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.30 or 0.00615399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00347212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.79 or 0.00267916 BTC.

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

