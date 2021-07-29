SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of SMBK opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.