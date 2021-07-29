SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives $39.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of SNCAF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

