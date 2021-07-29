Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) CEO Sells $168,960.00 in Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $168,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SCKT opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.24.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 24.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Socket Mobile by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

