Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SLNO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 263,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

