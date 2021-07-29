SONO 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. SONO has a market cap of $11,633.44 and $10.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SONO has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,898.02 or 1.00092933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00029569 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.46 or 0.00989590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.00352292 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.76 or 0.00398286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005783 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00067657 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004350 BTC.

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

