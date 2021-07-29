Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.25

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 10299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONVY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

