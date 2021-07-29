Sony Group Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.36 Per Share (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sony Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 13.02%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SONY traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.30. 6,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $72.45 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

