South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Reiterated by Truist Securities

South State (NASDAQ:SSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $71.22 target price on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.47.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that South State will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,749,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in South State by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in South State by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,536 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in South State by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,284,000 after acquiring an additional 164,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

