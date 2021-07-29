Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47, Zacks reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $408.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

