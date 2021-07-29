SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGQRF remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday. SouthGobi Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $48.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 79.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

