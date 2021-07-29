Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.
NYSE:SWN opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.
In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,860,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
