Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,860,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

