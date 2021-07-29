S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $430.00

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $430.00 and last traded at $424.09, with a volume of 5107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $411.59.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.82.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.