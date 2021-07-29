SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.78. 978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

