Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of DALXF remained flat at $$4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

