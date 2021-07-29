Spectris (LON:SXS) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,559.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,559 ($46.50) and last traded at GBX 3,548 ($46.35), with a volume of 19442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,434 ($44.87).

A number of research analysts have commented on SXS shares. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,651.38. The company has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of -235.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

