Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

SPRO stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

