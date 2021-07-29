SPINDLE (SPD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $456.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 14% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $253,886.03 and approximately $456.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,891.03 or 1.00109319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00028802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.40 or 0.00967177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00348002 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00379582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005932 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00066358 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004127 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

