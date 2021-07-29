Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spirit AeroSystems is currently focusing on executing its supply-chain strategy and improving productivity. Additionally, it strives to become more innovative by investing in technology and automation. These investments will be aimed at reducing costs and also allow it to meet increasing production rates on many of its programs. Defense aerospace market offers immense growth opportunities ahead for this stock. Spirit AeroSystems also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant uncertainty for Spirit AeroSystems, with Spirit AeroSystems witnessing poor quarterly delivery figures that might hurt its operational results, over the near future. Also, the fact that the Boeing 737 MAX jets are still being produced at lower rates is going to affect Spirit AeroSystems.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

