Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,500 shares, an increase of 207.4% from the June 30th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Spok has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spok by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 17.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.