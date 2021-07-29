Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,500 shares, an increase of 207.4% from the June 30th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Spok has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.
Spok Company Profile
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.
