Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 19,057 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,816,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,832,000 after purchasing an additional 616,751 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

