Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $27,407,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $24,093,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

CMC stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

