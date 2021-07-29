Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 227,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.26. Canoo Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

