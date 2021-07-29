Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 68,611 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 68,611 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBC. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

