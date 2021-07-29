SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Shares of SSNC traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $76.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 160.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after purchasing an additional 419,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

