Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $234.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $195.44 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $148.88 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $40,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.