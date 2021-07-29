Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $132.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Shares of SBUX opened at $122.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.86. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

