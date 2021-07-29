StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for StarTek in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

SRT opened at $7.27 on Thursday. StarTek has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $296.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in StarTek by 66.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in StarTek by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in StarTek by 41.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in StarTek by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in StarTek by 11.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

