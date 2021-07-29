State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 711,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,049 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.