State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 17,700 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Twist Bioscience worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 0.73. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $48,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,538 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,914. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.