State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.40 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.