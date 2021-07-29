State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 49 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys stock opened at $253.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $215.84 and a one year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

