Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $455,870,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 124.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

