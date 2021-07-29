Stephens Cuts Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $16.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WNC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 66,178.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.