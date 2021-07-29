Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $189,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,346.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven S. Fendley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $194,670.00.

KTOS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 517,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,151,000 after buying an additional 218,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after buying an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

