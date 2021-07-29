Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 24,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 168,295 shares.The stock last traded at $60.02 and had previously closed at $59.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.