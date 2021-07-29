Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 107 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chase were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chase by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,340,000 after acquiring an additional 83,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chase by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chase by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chase by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Chase by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 54,488 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $133,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,575 shares in the company, valued at $286,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $35,766.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,682. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $113.06 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $93.84 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

