Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,744 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 380,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 318,875 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 138,129 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $161.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

