Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 11,233 VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,752,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 553,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 478,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 192,499 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 273,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 155,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80.

