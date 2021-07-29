Stifel Financial Corp Invests $247,000 in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABCL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of ABCL opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

