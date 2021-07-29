Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,900,000 after purchasing an additional 243,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,332,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 143,370 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 458,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,725,000.

Shares of FEZ opened at $47.00 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.61.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

