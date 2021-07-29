Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,019 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $356,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 38.6% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 147,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 52.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $65.94 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

