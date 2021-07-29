Stifel Financial Corp Takes $251,000 Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

